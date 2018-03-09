Tom Dixon’s 'hackable' furniture will launch in Singapore IKEA next month

The range allows users to modify pieces with backrests, side tables, lamps and other add-ons for the first time

SINGAPORE: The announcement got design and furniture fans intrigued and excited: Celebrated British industrial designer Tom Dixon gets into bed with the biggest furniture company in the world. Now the result of this collaboration – DELAKTIG – will finally be launched on Singapore shores in April.

DELAKTIG is a “durable, transformable platform for living”, which invites users to apply a variation of elements to create their own furniture solution, be it adding to it or completely changing it.

In a nutshell, it is the first official “hackable” line from IKEA.

It starts with a DELAKTIG bed. Add components to it and you’ve got yourself a sofa. This “bed sofa” can then be further modified with IKEA hacks, other people’s hacks, or you can hack it yourself, go the directions on Dixon’s website.

The platform is aluminium, chosen by Dixon and the Swedish furniture giant for its lightweight and resistant structure. Add-ons include backrests, armrests, side tables, lamps and accessories such as pillows and a headboard.

Celebrated industrial designer Tom Dixon, best known for his iconic S-Chair and Screw Table spent time in car factories and looked at smartphones while researching this sustainable furniture collection. (Photo: IKEA)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some of Tom Dixon's most famous designs include the S Chair and Screw Table. (Photo: tomdixon.net)

Best known for both his lighting and industrial furniture design that includes his iconic S-Chair and Screw Table, Dixon, 58, told Channel NewsAsia that he was especially intrigued with the idea of being able to create something durable that can continually adapt and grow as a product with its owners – especially so for city-living people who live in small apartment spaces in countries like Singapore.

While researching this new functional and sustainable furniture collaboration, he looked at smartphones for inspiration.

“People were constantly downloading and changing apps and interfaces on their smartphones to suit their changing needs,” said the famously self-taught designer. “Why couldn’t the same be applied for our furniture?”

Dixon and IKEA then proceeded to work with 75 design students around the world, ultimately sending DELAKTIG out “into the world for other people to hack”.

“This was a start of something much bigger – a kind of ecosystem with unlimited possibilities,” he said.

Tom Dixon's motivation behind the DELAKTIG range was to create durable furniture that can continually adapt and grow as a product with its owners in small apartment spaces. (Photo: IKEA)

Start with the DELAKTIG aluminium platform frame and customise with add-ons and accessories like backrests, armrests, side tables, lamps. (Photo: IKEA)

Ultimately, most of Dixon’s designs stem from his steadfast belief in sustainability. “I do believe it’s essential to take sustainability (in design) very seriously,” he said. “My thing always comes back to making something that will stick around long enough to justify the production in the first place.”

The former creative director at British furniture retailer Habitat – which was once owned by IKEA – said this collaboration was born from a desire to challenge and change the way the furniture industry approached things. DELAKTIG, after all, means “involvement” in Swedish.

IKEA Creative Leader James Futcher agreed, saying “aesthetics, affordable pricing, longevity and democracy” were key pillars of the project.

The three-seater aluminium platform frame retails at S$379 while add-ons range from S$80 for an armrest cushion to S$270 for a seat cushion.