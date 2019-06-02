Ikea recreates Stranger Things, Friends and The Simpsons living rooms for ad campaign

Building your own set has never been this easy. Now you never have to miss another episode of your favourite TV series.

The decorators at Ikea has Stranger Things, The Simpsons and Friends on their mind.

The Swedish furniture chain referenced pop culture for its Real Life Series campaign that aims to bring life to “iconic living rooms of the most beloved families of all times.” The campaign that runs in the United Arab Emirates reinterprets 3 set designs from popular shows such as Stranger Things, The Simpsons and Friends.

"We brought to life the iconic living rooms of the most beloved families of all times, through tons of furniture combinations in lots of different styles and sizes – and at affordable prices," Ikea wrote of the Real Life Series on their website.

(Photo: Ikea)

(Photo: Netflix)

Described as being for “everyone”, the Stranger Things room includes Christmas lights, a Tuvalie throw on the couch, a bookshelf, Will Buyer coloured pencils and even the instantly recognisable alphabets scribbled on the wall.



(Photo: Ikea)

(Photo: Warner Bros)

The Friends living room where “mates” hang out features lookalike elements such as potted plants, coffee table, lamps and pillows. This time round though, vintage car posters replaced French-esque prints in the French Jouets frames on the wall.

(Photo: Ikea)

(Photo: Fox Broadcasting Company)

The family room, aka The Simpsons’ room is decorated with the same palette of bright colours as seen in the cartoon series – complete with a side table, television set, hanging plant, rug, phone and even an askew picture frame hanging above the couch.

"The Ikea team worked closely with the creatives for months. They went through hundreds of items to find the perfect pieces that would bring those iconic rooms," says Oman Vinod Jayan, the managing director for Ikea in the UAE, Qatar, Egypt and Oman Vinod Jayan. "It was a great collaborative effort that led up to a stunning result."