IndoChine Supertree at Gardens by the Bay to shut at the end of April

According to Indochine Group CEO Michael Ma, Gardens by the Bay has plans to convert the restaurant and bar into an observation deck, despite "exceptional" business.

IndoChine Supertree, the elevated restaurant and bar seated atop the 50m-high Supertree at Gardens by the Bay, will serve its last meal at the end of April.

The IndoChine Group shared the news on Facebook on Monday (Apr 1), along with a link to the Facebook event page of two farewell parties to be held in the restaurant and bar in April.

Advertisement





Michael Ma, CEO of the IndoChine Group, shared the news on his personal Facebook page on Wednesday (Apr 3), stating that IndoChine Supertree's lease has not been renewed.

According to Ma, Gardens by the Bay plans to convert the space into an observatory deck.



Speaking to CNA Lifestyle, Ma said IndoChine was given an initial lease of three years, which was then renewed for another three years in 2015.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The renewed lease for the restaurant and bar was supposed to expire at the end of October last year, and the six-month extension was the result of a negotiation between the owners and Gardens by the Bay, said Ma.

“A lot of people line up for (the OCBC Skyway), so maybe that’s why they want to convert our space into an observation deck,” said Ma about the redevelopment plants. “But if you don’t serve food or drinks, how long will the guests stay?”

“We have about 40 staff, both part-timers and full-timers included, and many people have been made redundant by this,” he added.

CNA Lifestyle has reached out to Gardens by the Bay for comments.

IndoChine Supertree will be holding two farewell parties on Apr 13 and 20 before closing at the end of April.



Located at the top of the tallest Supertree in Gardens by the Bay, the Indochinese fusion restaurant seats up to 80 in its main lounge and up to 40 on its rooftop bar. Since opening in 2012, the ambitious restaurant and bar has seen “exceptional” business, wrote Ma in his Facebook post, saying that IndoChine Supertree “exceeded the best sales expectation by three times”.



Besides the Supertree eatery, IndoChine has five other locations in Singapore, including the IndoChine restaurant and bar at CHIJMES and the tapas bar #WTF at Holland Village.