Instagrammers are posing for ‘inappropriate’ sexy shots at Chernobyl

With the HBO series becoming a hit, social media users have flocked to the nuclear disaster site to pose for some questionable photos.

The popularity of HBO’s latest series, Chernobyl, has caused an uptick in the number of visitors to the site of one of the biggest nuclear disasters the world has ever seen.

Unfortunately, that means some social media influencers have decided that the city of Pripyat in Ukraine is the latest location for them to get some sexy shots in.

Photos that have been posted online include people posing on the furniture that was left behind when the city was abandoned, and also touching the animals in the radioactive area.



The more distasteful photos have been called “opportunistic” and “stupid” while others have been more direct in their criticism, with one user saying, "People died there in a very horrific way – have some respect."

One post from luisitocomunica shows the user in a series of photos posing among the ruins of the nuclear power plant.

A couple of the more questionable photos were posted by Instagrammer nz.nik. Her first photo shows her clad in just her underwear with her protective suit stripped off, while her second photo is of her in her bra.

An angry commenter called nz.nik “insensitive” and said: "This photo is disrespectful to the people who lost their lives.” Comments have also flooded her post, calling it "stupid" and "disgusting".

The Chernobyl series creator himself, Craig Mazin, has addressed the issue with a tweet: "It's wonderful that #ChernobylHBO has inspired a wave of tourism to the Zone of Exclusion. But yes, I've seen the photos going around. If you visit, please remember that a terrible tragedy occurred there. Comport yourselves with respect for all who suffered and sacrificed."

The series stars Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard and Emily Watson and provides an in-depth look at the 1986 disaster.