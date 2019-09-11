iPhone 11, TV+ and Apple Watch: All you need to know about Apple's latest launches
Apple on Tuesday (Sep 10) announced a slew of new products, including the much-anticipated iPhone 11 and a new streaming TV service.
At an event held at the Steve Jobs Theater at its Cupertino, California headquarters, the tech giant also unveiled a new iPad as well as updates for its Watch.
Here's all you need to know about Apple's latest launches:
IPHONE 11
- 6.1-inch display
- Available in six colours – purple, yellow, green, black, white and red
- Two 12-megapixel cameras at the back with wide and ultra-wide angle lenses
- Front camera is also 12-megapixel
- New night mode that turns on automatically for low-light photos
- Water-resistant up to 2 metres for up to 30 minutes
- Latest A13 bionic chip
- Priced starting at US$699 (S$1,149 in Singapore), down from last year's new iPhone that started at US$749
READ: Apple launches triple-camera iPhone 11, cuts prices for basic models
IPHONE 11 PRO AND MAX
- Pro: 5.8-inch display; Pro Max: 6.5-inch display
- Four colours in matte finish – gold, midnight green, silver and space grey
- Additional telephoto lens at the back
- Pro is priced at US$999, and the Pro Max is US$1,099
APPLE TV+
- Shows to be available from Nov 1
- Will be available in more than 100 countries, including Singapore
- Priced at US$4.99 a month (S$6.98 in Singapore), with a seven-day free trial
- Customers who buy iPhone, iPad or Mac will get one year streaming subscription free
- Through family sharing, up to six members can share one subscription
- Original shows to include See, starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, and The Morning Show, produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston
READ: Apple TV+ to launch in Singapore at S$6.98 a month
APPLE WATCH
- Features always-on retina display
- Battery life of 18 hours
- Series 5 Watch priced starting from US$399; Series 3 Watch from US$199
- Apple Watch Series 5: Always-on display feature, built-in compass and international emergency calling
- Unavailable in the Series 3 watch: Cellular calling, emergency SOS call and health tracking features.
APPLE IPAD
- New seventh-generation iPad to feature bigger 10.2-inch retina display
- Priced at US$329
- A10 Fusion chip
- Compatible with full-sized Smart Keyboard and first-generation Apple Pencil
- Available in three colours – silver, gold and space grey
APPLE ARCADE
- To launch 100 games; available on Sep 19
- Unlimited games for US$4.99 per month
- One-month free trial