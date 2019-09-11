iPhone 11, TV+ and Apple Watch: All you need to know about Apple's latest launches

Apple on Tuesday (Sep 10) announced a slew of new products, including the much-anticipated iPhone 11 and a new streaming TV service.

At an event held at the Steve Jobs Theater at its Cupertino, California headquarters, the tech giant also unveiled a new iPad as well as updates for its Watch.



Here's all you need to know about Apple's latest launches:

IPHONE 11

The new Apple iPhone 11 (left) and iPhone 11 Pro (right) are displayed during an Apple event at its Cupertino, California campus on Sep 10, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images/Justin Sullivan)

- 6.1-inch display

- Available in six colours – purple, yellow, green, black, white and red

- Two 12-megapixel cameras at the back with wide and ultra-wide angle lenses

- Front camera is also 12-megapixel

- New night mode that turns on automatically for low-light photos

- Water-resistant up to 2 metres for up to 30 minutes

- Latest A13 bionic chip

- Priced starting at US$699 (S$1,149 in Singapore), down from last year's new iPhone that started at US$749

IPHONE 11 PRO AND MAX

People take photos of the new iPhone 11 Pro at an Apple event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Sep 10, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Stephen Lam)

- Pro: 5.8-inch display; Pro Max: 6.5-inch display

- Four colours in matte finish – gold, midnight green, silver and space grey

- Additional telephoto lens at the back

- Pro is priced at US$999, and the Pro Max is US$1,099



APPLE TV+

The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, will be one of the shows available on Apple TV+. (Photo: Apple)

- Shows to be available from Nov 1

- Will be available in more than 100 countries, including Singapore

- Priced at US$4.99 a month (S$6.98 in Singapore), with a seven-day free trial

- Customers who buy iPhone, iPad or Mac will get one year streaming subscription free

- Through family sharing, up to six members can share one subscription

- Original shows to include See, starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, and The Morning Show, produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston

APPLE WATCH

Stan Ng presents the new Apple Watch at an Apple event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Sep 10, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Stephen Lam)

- Features always-on retina display

- Battery life of 18 hours

- Series 5 Watch priced starting from US$399; Series 3 Watch from US$199

- Apple Watch Series 5: Always-on display feature, built-in compass and international emergency calling

- Unavailable in the Series 3 watch: Cellular calling, emergency SOS call and health tracking features.

APPLE IPAD

A new Apple iPad is seen during a launch event at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Sep 10, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Stephen Lam)

- New seventh-generation iPad to feature bigger 10.2-inch retina display

- Priced at US$329

- A10 Fusion chip

- Compatible with full-sized Smart Keyboard and first-generation Apple Pencil

- Available in three colours – silver, gold and space grey



APPLE ARCADE

- To launch 100 games; available on Sep 19

- Unlimited games for US$4.99 per month

- One-month free trial

