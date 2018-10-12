The offer is valid to the first 100 customers at its Mandarin Gallery outlet.

Ramen chain Ippudo is celebrating its 33rd anniversary with a special noodle offer.

On Tuesday (Oct 16), the first 100 customers at Ippudo’s Mandarin Gallery outlet will pay just S$3.30++ for one bowl of Akamaru Basic Ramen or Shiomaru Basic Ramen.

In addition, every order of ramen will entitle the diner to a return voucher for a bowl or Akamaru or Shiomaru ramen for the special price of S$9.90++.

The celebration is also open to all other customers on this day, as the same two dishes will be priced at S$9.90++ each at Ippudo’s seven dining outlets located at Mandarin Gallery, Mohamed Sultan, Westgate, Shaw Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Tanjong Pajar Centre and The Star Vista.

Ippudo first opened in 1985 in Fukuoka, Japan serving authentic Hakata Tonkotsu ramen made from pork broth cooked for 18 hours in a specially-crafted pot, then cooked again over lower heat for another full day. Its first Singapore outpost opened at Mandarin Gallery in 2009, and it now has more than 175 restaurants around the world.

