Jacqueline Wong rumoured to be in money trouble following cheating scandal

The TVB actress is being asked to compensate the broadcaster and sponsors after her affair with Sammi Cheng’s husband, Andy Hui.

Jacqueline Wong doesn’t appear to be out of the woods just yet following her cheating scandal with singer Andy Hui. The TVB actress is in Los Angeles to pursue acting and directing studies but according to Ming Pao, she’s reportedly now facing money troubles as those affected by her affair are seeking HK$40 million (S$7 million) in damages.

A video of 30-year-old Wong and 51-year-old Hui kissing at the back seat of a taxi in Hong Kong surfaced on April 16. Hui is married to 46-year-old pop star Sammi Cheng, while Wong was in a relationship with fellow TVB actor, Kenneth Ma, at the time.

The fallout from the scandal for Wong included losing two television roles and several sponsorships. Her relationship with the 45-year-old Ma may also be over, after the actor said in a recent interview that his "next girlfriend" will not be a materialistic woman.

TVB has reportedly demanded HK$30 million in compensation to reshoot her scenes in Forensic Heroes IV and Finding Her Voice, while her advertising sponsors are after HK$10 million for breach of contract.

Hui offered tearful apologies to Cheng hours after the video was released. She has reportedly forgiven him for his indiscretion, calling the incident “an important lesson in our marriage” and also saying that the couple must not give up on themselves or the other party.

