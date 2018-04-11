Jake Gyllenhaal, Idris Elba and Jason Momoa attend Cartier’s ‘bold’ party

CNA Lifestyle gets a peek into a world where celebrity, culture and design come together.

Follow our new CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more trending stories and videos



SAN FRANCISCO: A glittery convergence of actors, models, artists, designers and a few superheroes. That was Cartier's celebrity-filled soiree, billed as the party of the season, to celebrate the launch of the latest iteration of the Santos de Cartier watch.

It was a night where tech and innovation met culture and creativity; and where thespians like Jake Gyllenhaal – Cartier's first celebrity ambassador and the face of the Santos de Cartier – and director Sofia Coppola mingled with Jason “Aquaman” Momoa, Jeremy “Hawkeye” Renner, Idris “Heimdall” Elba and Liev “Sabretooth” Schreiber.

Actor, musician and potential James Bond Idris Elba arrives at the Santos de Cartier's Bold and Fearless party. (Photo: Cartier)

​​​​​​​

Superheroes unite! Aquaman Jason Momoa and Hawkeye Jeremy Renner buddy up inside the Santos de Cartier party. (Photo: Cartier)

Film and TV star Liev Schreiber played Sabretooth against Hugh Jackman's Wolverine back in 2009. (Photo: Cartier)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indeed, having competing Marvel and DC superheroes mingling (and happily taking pictures together) at the same party could be seen as both “bold” and “fearless” – two Santos de Cartier brand values which set the tone for the French luxury house’s innovative three-day event at San Francisco’s waterfront Pier 48.



THE CARTIER SOCIAL LAB

On Apr 5, a confluence of the movers, shakers and thinkers transformed the industrial space into a hotbed of intellectual and inspirational activity.

In the day, the pier itself was home to the Cartier Social Lab, a series of panel discussions and conversations with a diverse group of visionaries, creatives and innovators.



From left to right: Designer Es Devlin, actor Idris Elba and filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson after their social lab talk on "Designing Dreams". (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

Elba, renowned designer Es Devlin and 50 Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson shared a panel, revealing how they each boldly seek to “design” and achieve their own dreams in their respective fields. Infamous contemporary photographer David LaChapelle also shared precious Andy Warhol anecdotes and life lessons with Apple Music head of content Larry Jackson.

That night, the back of the pier was turned into a cavernous party space, where stars like Gyllenhaal, Coppola, Sienna Miller, Lily Collins, The Mummy’s Sofia Boutella, Momoa with wife Lisa Bonet, and the rest of the superheroes danced to performances by Phoenix, Hot Chip and Jamie XX.



Aquaman Jason Momoa and wife Cosby Show actress Lisa Bonet cosy up on the red carpet at the Santos de Cartier party (Photo: Cartier)

Sienna Miller in Proenza Schouler smiles for the photographers on the red carpet. (Photo: Cartier)

Asia was also represented at the party, with the likes of Singapore-based rising star Henry Golding, who will next be seen in the highly anticipated Crazy Rich Asians film adaptation, alongside Korean superstar Yoo Ah-In.

Korean star Yoo Ah-in showing off his Santos de Cartier watch as he attends the party. (Photo: Cartier)

Singapore-based Henry Golding who will next be seen in Crazy Rich Asians arrives at the party in style. (Photo: Cartier)

A TIMELESS CLASSIC, REBORN

The new face of Santos de Cartier may be one of Hollywood’s reigning leading men, but 37-year-old Gyllenhaal is known to have become highly discerning in his pick of projects – whether they be films or brand endorsements.

The Oscar-nominated American actor and producer told CNA Lifestyle that the key to all his choices is simple: There has to be “depth”.

“There has to be a kind of river running underneath that feels honest to me,” said Gyllenhaal. “You know, when you see this (Santos de Cartier) watch… It was invented for a real reason.”

In 1904, Louis Cartier revolutionised watchmaking by inventing the first purpose-designed wristwatch for his friend —Brazilian aviator Alberto Santos-Dumont — who did not think the standard pocket watch was the best or most convenient way to tell time accurately while flying.

The now iconic Santos de Cartier timepiece has since become a pillar of the Maison's watch collection, alongside models like the Tank and Panthere.



The new version of the square-faced Santos de Cartier features an interchangeable leather strap and metal bracelet, and was unveiled earlier this January at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie in Geneva.

The updated Santos de Cartier watch now comes with interchangeable straps. (Photo: Cartier)

“As a result of that (collaboration), this beautiful thing was created – and there’s a truth in it. And it’s lasted because it’s been honest,” said Gyllenhaal. “And I think when I’m looking at anything, you can feel that from the inception of something. You can read a screenplay, you can read a book and you can say, ‘Wow that feels true to me.’ And I think that’s how I choose my projects.”

For Gyllenhaal, being the first celebrity to front the iconic watch is a “real responsibility”.

"I mean, the partnership between Cartier and Santos in the creation of this watch is sort of representative of innovation in terms of functionality and also style,” he said. “And that legacy, passing it on, is an honour and responsibility”.

CNA Lifestyle attended the San Francisco event at the invitation of Cartier.