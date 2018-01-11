Japan's Ishigaki island named Tripadvisor's top trending holiday destination for 2018

SINGAPORE: Ishigaki, an island located in Japan's southernmost prefecture Okinawa, is the top trending travel destination for 2018 on TripAdvisor.

The island topped TripAdvisor's "Destinations on the Rise" list, as part of the the website's sixth annual Travellers’ Choice awards.

The Hawaiian island of Kapaa placed second while the Kenyan capital city of Nairobi was ranked third.



Ishigaki is the largest of the Yaeyama Islands and is home to sandy white beaches, coral reefs and mangrove forests.







Its clear sea waters are home to wildlife such as manta rays and sea turtles, making it a hot spot for divers.

The island boasts average temperatures exceeding 20 degrees celsius throughout the year and is a foodie paradise.

Ishigaki is famous for its Yaeyama soba noodles, which are made of flour instead of buckwheat, Tripadvisor said.



Tender Ishigaki beef, a lesser-known cousin of Kobe beef, and sashimi cooked in Okinawa salt are also popular choices for visitors.



For this year's awards, Tripadvisor said it used an algorithm that measured the year-on-year increase in positive traveller feedback around accommodation, restaurants, and attractions, as well as increased booking interest.



Tripadvisor's top 10 "Destinations on the Rise" are listed as follows:

