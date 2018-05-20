Japanese movie 'Shoplifters' wins Cannes Palme d'Or
CANNES, France: Japanese drama “Shoplifters”, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, won the Palme d'Or, the top film prize at the Cannes Film Festival, on Saturday.
Spike Lee’s "BlacKkKlansman", about a black police officer who infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan won the runner-up prize, the Grand Prix.
