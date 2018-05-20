Japanese movie 'Shoplifters' wins Cannes Palme d'Or

Lifestyle

Japanese movie 'Shoplifters' wins Cannes Palme d'Or

Japanese drama “Shoplifters”, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, won the Palme d'Or, the top film prize at the Cannes Film Festival, on Saturday.

71st Cannes Film Festival
71st Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the film Shoplifters (Manbiki kazoku) in competition - Cannes, France, May 14, 2018. Director Hirokazu Kore-eda, cast members Kirin Kiki, Jyo Kairi, Lily Franky, Sakura Ando, Miyu Sasaki, Mayu Matsuoka pose for pictures. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Bookmark

CANNES, France: Japanese drama “Shoplifters”, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, won the Palme d'Or, the top film prize at the Cannes Film Festival, on Saturday.

Spike Lee’s "BlacKkKlansman", about a black police officer who infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan won the runner-up prize, the Grand Prix.

(Reporting by Robin Pomeroy; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark