Superhero villains: Jared Leto as Spider-Man's Morbius, Kristen Wiig as Wonder Woman's Cheetah

The bad guys are getting their share of attention in these comic book movies to watch out for next year.

SINGAPORE: The antiheroes in both the DC Comics and Marvel universes are heating up the big screen, with Kristen Wiig's big Cheetah reveal in the new movie Wonder Woman 1984, and Jared Leto signing on to play Spider-Man spin-off Morbius The Living Vampire.



Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins took to Twitter on Jun 27 to show off a sneak peek of Wigg's character - Cheetah aka Barbara Minerva.



While there are various versions to Cheetah throughout comic book history, the buzz is Wigg will play Minerva as an anthropologist who gets transformed into Cheetah in a ritual in the lost city of Urzkartagan. And instead of starting off as Wonder Woman's foe, the two kick off as friends.

As the title of the new Wonder Woman attests to, the movie is set in 1980s Washington, DC. Gal Gadot returns to reprise the titular character, along with Chris Pine and Games Of Thrones actor Pedro Pascal. The movie is slated for a November 2019 release.



BLOOD-THIRSTY ANTIHERO

Over in the Marvel universe, things are looking web-slingingly good. Jared Leto, who played DC Comics' The Joker in Suicide Squad, switched camp to portray Morbius, the latest character from the Marvel-based, Spider-Man movie franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter on Jun 27.



Jared Leto, actor and lead singer of Thirty Seconds To Mars, attends a launch party for the album America at a pop-up museum called Museum Of America in Los Angeles, California, US, Apr 6, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)

Daniel Espinosa, the Scandinavian filmmaker who helmed Safe House and last year's sci-fi thriller Life, will direct the feature. The script is written by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama, the duo who created Netflix’s Lost In Space remake.



According to Variety, Leto wouldn’t fully commit to the Sony-helmed movie until he met Espinosa last month in Germany while the Blade Runner 2049 actor was touring with his band Thirty Seconds to Mars, and eventually led to him sealing the deal.



Morbius The Living Vampire depicted in the comic books. (Photo: sciencefiction.com)

Morbius is a living vampire who goes by the name of Dr Michael Morbius. After attempting to cure himself of a rare blood disease, the scientist becomes afflicted with vampiric traits such as fangs, a thirst for blood and super strength.



The blood-sucking antihero was created in 1971 by writer Roy Thomas and artist Gil Kane for The Amazing Spider-Man #101 - the first issue not written by Spider-Man co-creator Stan Lee. Although he was Spider-Man's nemesis, the character grew to become heroic in his own right - and had a run of 32 issues through April 1995.



Sony has not dated the film's opening but production is likely to begin this year, reported Variety.



With the Tom Hardy-headlining Venom opening this October and Spider-Man: Far From Home launching next July, movie-goers look set for a web-tastic season.