Jasmine Sokko, Mediacorp celebs to ring in the New Year in 2020 countdown show

Close to 100 of Singapore’s dance, music and fashion talents will be ushering in the New Year in the countdown show, Let’s Celebrate 2020, at The Promontory@Marina Bay on Dec 31.

Local electronic music singer-songwriter Jasmine Sokko is set to headline the night as part of an exciting line-up of nonstop entertainment. She recently won the Best Southeast Asia Act award at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards, the first Singapore musician to do so.

Dance troupe BLVCKARMY will present an energetic show in their first public performance after a third place win at the local annual dance showcase competition, Super 24.

Other personalities who will be part of the celebrations include Dru Chen, Glen Wee, Benjamin Kheng, Aisyah Aziz, Ramli Sarip and Mediacorp artistes Ayden Sng, Daryl-Ann, Fang Rong and Jarrell Huang.

The theme for this year’s countdown show is sustainability with fashion consultant Daniel Boey putting together a catwalk to showcase works from local labels such as ITT SWIM, Jo Kilda, LOOMS and Matter Prints, among others. The labels will showcase clothing and accessories using sustainable materials as well as upcycled designs.

The event will be hosted by radio deejays Sonia Chew from 987FM and Fiza O from Ria 897.

Last year’s show saw 5,000 revellers joining in the celebration and close to 770,000 viewers tuning in at home.

Said Mediacorp’s chief customer officer, Irene Lim, “Mediacorp’s annual countdown party is one of the nation’s most popular events, and once again, we are very excited to bring Let’s Celebrate with a focus on Singapore talent to all.”

She added: “And as we usher in 2020, we also hope to inspire fellow Singaporeans to adopt lifestyles which are more sustainable while staying on trend, as showcased in Let’s Celebrate 2020. Together, we can work towards a greener future for our nation."

Admission to the show is free with gates opening from 7pm and the party starting at 7.30pm.

Viewers at home can catch the pre-show segment of Let’s Celebrate 2020 on Toggle at 10pm on Dec 31 with the main show airing on Toggle and Channel 5 at 11pm.

Find out more here.