Singaporean musician Jasmine Sokko in top 15 of Chinese electronic music contest

The singer-producer is the only Singaporean and female to advance to the quarter-finals of Rave Now.

Following in the footsteps of local singers Nathan Hartono and Joanna Dong, Jasmine Sokko is the next Singaporean artist looking to break into the Chinese market through a music contest.

In the latest episode of the Chinese electronic music contest Rave Now, Sokko performed a remix of her debut single 1057, featuring a vocal sample from celebrity mentor Lay Zhang. The performance won praise from Lay, who remarked on Jasmine's impeccable knack for topline melodies.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, her performance has racked up over one million views on the show’s official Weibo account. In the three weeks since her debut on the show, Jasmine has gained more than 25,000 fans on Weibo.





Sokko’s performances blend English and Mandarin lyrics over her self-produced electronic tracks, winning over this season’s judging panel, featuring Lay Zhang of K-pop group EXO, Chinese singers Laure Shang and Wowkie Zhang, and Norwegian DJ Alan Walker.

Currently in its inaugural season, Rave Now is presented by Tencent Video and produced by Tencent Penguin Pictures and Star Media Entertainment, which also produced the music variety show Sing, China!.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first and second seasons of Sing, China! saw Singaporean crooners Nathan Hartono and Joanna Dong placing second and third in their respective seasons.

Electronic music producers from China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Macau, Canada and Singapore compete in elimination rounds for a chance to perform at the electronic dance music festival Tomorrowland 2019.

Since her debut in September 2016, Sokko has played at festivals such as Ultra Music Festival Singapore 2017, and has opened for international music acts like The Chainsmokers, MØ and Lauv.

Last August, Sokko released Hurt, her major label debut under Warner Music. The summer smash crossed a million streams on Spotify within a month of its release.