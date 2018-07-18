Jason Mraz coming to Singapore for his only show in Asia this year

SINGAPORE: Multi-Grammy Award winner Jason Mraz will perform at the National Stadium on Oct 27 - his only stop in Asia this year, event promoter Unusual Entertainment announced on Wednesday (Jul 17).

The platinum selling artist, known for hits like I'm Yours, The Remedy (I Won't Worry) and Lucky, which he sang with fellow American singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat, last played in Singapore in 2014.

Tickets to the Good Vibes with Jason Mraz concert will go on sale for S$108, S$148, S$198, S$218 and S$248 from Jul 27, 10am at the Sports Hub website, Singapore Indoor Stadium box office and SingPost outlets.

