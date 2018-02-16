Jeffrey Tambor out of Amazon's 'Transparent' TV series

Jeffrey Tambor, the award-winning star of Amazon Studios television series "Transparent," is exiting the show, Amazon said on Thursday, following accusations of sexual misconduct.

Actor Jeffrey Tambor poses at BAFTA Los Angeles + BBC America TV Tea Party in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. September 16, 2017 . REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tambor, 73, who denied the accusations when they surfaced last November, will not be returning for the upcoming fifth season of the show, Amazon said.

Tambor played the lead role of Maura Pfefferman, a divorced father who transitions to a woman late in life.

Tambor could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Jill SerjeantEditing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

