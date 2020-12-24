Jeffrey Xu, Shane Pow, Terence Cao, Sonia Chew apologise for breaking social distancing rules

The Mediacorp artistes apologised after they were seen in a photo of 13 people standing close together and not wearing masks.

Several Mediacorp artistes have apologised for breaching social distancing rules after a photo of 13 people standing close together and not wearing masks was published on Wednesday (Dec 23).

The artistes in the photo were originally identified as Jeffrey Xu, Shane Pow and Terence Cao. Mediacorp said later that a fourth artiste, 987FM deejay Sonia Chew, was also present at the gathering.

Local celebrities Julie Tan and Jeremy Chan were also seen in the photo.

The story was first reported by Shin Min Daily News after a reader contacted the newspaper about the breach in COVID-19 guidelines. Phase 2 regulations allow a maximum of five people in a gathering or up to five visitors to a household.

The photo appears to have been taken during a birthday celebration – possibly Xu’s 32nd – as he is seen holding a cake. The original photo, posted by Xu on his Instagram page on Oct 3, also included the caption: “Thank you! Grateful! Cherish!”

In a statement on Wednesday, Mediacorp said the incident took place in October and it has spoken to the four artistes.

“They deeply regret their actions. They would like to apologise for the mistake and assure everyone that this will not happen again," the company said.

"We take this matter seriously. Safety is a priority. We constantly brief and remind our artistes to adhere to safe management guidelines, both in their professional and personal capacities.”

