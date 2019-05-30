Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek says his cancer in near remission

The long-time host of the TV game show revealed that some of the tumours have shrunk by 50 per cent.

REUTERS: Alex Trebek, the long-time host of television game show Jeopardy! and one of US television's most recognisable personalities, said in an interview published on Wednesday (May 29) that doctors have told him that his deadly pancreatic cancer is now "near remission."

The 78-year-old Canadian-born host revealed in a video in March that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, but vowed to beat the disease despite its low survival rate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's kind of mind-boggling," Trebek said in an interview with People magazine. "The doctors said they hadn't seen this kind of positive result in their memory ... some of the tumours have already shrunk by more than 50 per cent."

Stage 4 typically means the cancer has spread to other parts of the body, and the five-year survival rate for such advanced pancreatic cancer is 3 per cent, according to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

But Trebek said he has been responding very well to chemotherapy, according to the magazine.

Jeopardy!, which Trebek has hosted since 1984, is among the most watched quiz shows in the US and Canadian television markets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Peter Szekely in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)