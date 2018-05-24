'I'm feeling great': Jet Li reassures fans after recent photo of actor looking frail

SINGAPORE: Actor Jet Li has taken to social media to reassure fans of his health, after a photo purportedly of the celebrity circulating online showed him looking frail.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (May 23), the martial arts superstar said he was "doing great and feeling great".

Advertisement

"I would like to thank all my fans who expressed concerns about my health," he said. "I'm excited to share with you all a few projects I am working on in the near future. For now, thank you all for your concerns!"

His post comes after a photo circulating on the Internet showed Li with his head shaved and prominent wrinkles around his eyes, seemingly being assisted by an unidentified man.

"So, apparently, Jet Li is suffering from 'hyperthyroidism and spinal problems' and this is him now," wrote Twitter user StxNaty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, apparently, Jet Li is suffering from "hyperthyroidism and spinal problems" and this is him now ❤️😓: pic.twitter.com/Ss0W2EL96D — simón (@StxNaty) May 19, 2018

The photo led netizens to speculate about his health, though some said that his appearance could also be due to bad lighting and posture.

Li's manager then came out to say that the photo was just a bad picture of the 55-year-old.

"He has hyperthyroidism that he’s been dealing with for almost 10 years. It’s nothing life-threatening and he’s dealing with it,” Steven Chasman told the Washington Post. "He’s all well and good."

Fans expressed their relief following Li's post on Wednesday.

"I have loved you in films since the first moment I saw you, and I always will," wrote Facebook user Subrina Hartley in a comment. "I have always said that's one of the sexiest (men) alive ... and you still are."

"Thank you for sharing this Mr Li, your movies were a big part of my childhood and my heart sank when I read the news yesterday, hope you and your family are well," wrote Facebook user Michael Thomas.

