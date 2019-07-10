Jewel Changi Airport launches new Pokemon Explorer game on its mobile app

Players can complete “missions” with their Pokemon partners, including helping Pikachu collect berries or catching Magikarp by using their phone as a fishing net.

Jewel Changi Airport and The Pokemon Company have jointly launched a new interactive play activity called Pokemon Explorer (PEX). It’s touted as a fun away for visitors to explore different areas within the mall.

PEX is available through the Jewel mobile app, which is free for download through the App Store and Google Play Store. It uses Natural User Interface to create an immersive play experience.

Pokemon Sky Harvest. (Photo: ©2019 Pokémon. ©1995-2019 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc.TM & ® are trademarks of Nintendo)

At the start of gameplay, players will need to select a partner Pokemon to accompany them on their missions, which will include 10 different stops around Jewel. One such quest is to help Pikachu collect berries around the Discovery Slides at Canopy Park.

In Pokemon River Catch, players will use their mobile device as a fishing net to catch Magikarp at the Shiseido Forest Valley’s East Trail; while in Pokemon Sky Harvest, they will use a “vacuum” to collect berries thrown into the air. The “vacuum” is controlled using facial recognition technology enabled by mouth movement.

Pokemon Sky Park. (Photo: ©2019 Pokémon. ©1995-2019 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc.TM & ® are trademarks of Nintendo)

There will be regular themed assignments issued by Pokemon Center Singapore on its Facebook page. Players may also redeem a surprise at the retail store on Jewel level 4. High scorers may even get a mention on the Hall of Fame display at the store.

Players can only access PEX within Jewel from 10am to midnight daily. Some of the PEX stops are within Canopy Park, which is a ticketed area.