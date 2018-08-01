S$100m worth of fine jewellery and rare timepieces headed for JeweLuxe Singapore festival

Returning for a second year, the jewellery festival includes a collaboration with the Asian Civilisations Museum and a showcase of pre-loved luxury watches.

SINGAPORE: Southeast Asia’s biggest curated jewellery festival JeweLuxe Singapore is set to return in October with a more extensive lineup.

Now in its second year, the festival will see the participation of over 60 jewellery houses from around the world, including Japan’s Ancrea, Singapore’s Jaipore by Ritu Aurora and the USA’s Sylvia & Cie. Together, they will present up to S$100 million worth of jewellery on parade, including a collection of ready-to-wear pieces wider than last year’s.

This year’s event introduces a series of jewellery designs by global designers inspired by the collections of the Asian Civilisation Museum (ACM) titled the Vestige Series.

Pieces include topaz, diamond and rose gold earrings by Sylvia & Cie, inspired by a porcelain fish tank from 18th-century China; a pair of vermeil chopsticks set with Burmese rubies by New York designer Paolo Costagli, inspired by a monk’s alms bowl; and a jadeite pendant by Japanese designer Jurio Fujita, inspired by a 14th-century Chinese lacquered box.

An auction of the Vestige Series will be held and the proceeds to be donated to ACM.

Also new on the programme is the Forum du Temps, an assembly of 11 independent watch and clock makers from the Academie Horlogere Des Createurs Independants (AHCI) including David Candaux, Aaron Becsei and Ludovic Ballouard. This number, up from last year’s four, makes it the largest gathering of its kind in Asia.



(L-R) Betteridge Pre-loved Patek Philippe Chronograph White Gold and Betteridge Pre-loved FP Journe Chronometre Resonance Rose Gold White Gold Dial. (Photo: Jeweluxe)

And with the rise in popularity of pre-loved luxury watches in Asia, JeweLuxe’s showcase will include the F P Journe Chronometre a Resonance Rose Gold, Rolex Day-Date Yellow Gold with a rare ferrite dial, Cartier Ballon Bleu 33mm "Panther Spots" and A. Lange & Sohne Zeitwerk Striking Time Rose Gold, curated by American retailer Betteridge.



There will also be activities such as happy hour networking sessions and masterclasses by leading curators and designers.

“Luxury and scarcity go hand in hand – giving rise to the increasing desire for exclusive rare gems, one-of-a-kind iconic designs and handcrafted artistry by independent brands, designers and craftsmen,” said Angela Loh, founder and CEO of JeweLuxe International in a press release.

Last year's edition saw over 13,000 visitors, and racked up over US$6 million (S$8.17 million) in sales.

JeweLuxe Singapore 2018 runs from Oct 12 to 21 at the Tent@Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza and various locations islandwide. Visit jeweluxesingapore.com for more information.