Is 71-year-old Jin Yin Ji wearing a T-shirt that’s swearing at us?

How the CNA Lifestyle team spent a whole afternoon wondering if the shirt our favourite Korean-Singaporean auntie wore to a press conference really said what we thought it said.

SINGAPORE: Entertainment press conferences are high-stress situations for everybody involved.

When doing publicity for a new show, artistes want to look their best for the cameras. Photographers, working within a limited period of time, want to get as many artistes as possible in front of their cameras. And we reporters want to wrap up all our interviews so we can hit the buffet table as soon as possible.

Yup, there’s a lot of pressure.

This was the reason why, at Tuesday’s press conference for the upcoming Mediacorp TV Channel 8 drama Fifty And Fabulous, we did not notice, until we were going through our photos later in the day, that Jin Yin Ji’s T-shirt may or may not have been swearing at us.

Perhaps it was the shiny pink sequins on the 71-year-old’s cap that distracted us from reading the message printed on her oversized black shirt with camo-print panels. Perhaps it was the shiny green sequins that embellished the words themselves, obscuring part of the first letter.

Whatever the reason, it was only after the event that we realised, squinting in mild shock at a zoomed-in photo of everybody’s favourite Korean-Singaporean TV auntie, that her shirt seemed to be conveying, in somewhat less subtle terms, a head-scratching request for the reader to, er, remove themselves from her presence.

Does that say what we think it says? (Photo: Ruyi Wong)

Okay, so, the first letter is ambiguous, thanks to the shirt’s strategic embellishments. “Let us give her the benefit of the doubt,” we said to ourselves.

After all, we love Jin-jie. We cheered and teared along with everybody else when she won her first Top 10 Most Popular Artistes award in over 30 years at the Star Awards last month. Instead of the discourteous epithet that first springs to mind, her shirt could very well be sporting a perfectly innocuous “PUCK OFF CREE”.

Clearly, we needed a second opinion. So, we Whatsapped the photo to our team, who then proceeded to spend an entire afternoon staring at it from all angles and debating whether or not the septuagenarian’s T-shirt was cussing us out.

It soon emerged that, due to issues of syntax, the statistical probability of the shirt bearing a rude word was high. But then came an equally significant question: What was a “cree”?

You might dismiss this as a trivial matter. But a person’s fashion choice, especially at a high-profile media event, is an expression of who they are and what they want to convey at a particular point in time. Did Jin Yin Ji want to convey that she was an aloof sk8ter gurl who would suffer no crees? If so, we were ready to listen.

“According to Google, Cree is an American worldwide manufacturer and marketer of lighting-class LEDs, lighting products and products for power and radio frequency applications,” said our editor. “Also, the Cree are a tribe of Native American people. Who knew Jin Yin Ji was so political?”

“Aren’t the Cree a people in Guardians Of The Galaxy?” a colleague objected.

“That’s Kree,” another colleague pointed out.

“Why does she not like aliens and Native Americans?” our editor wondered.

“No lah, it’s the Spanish word for ‘believe’. Maybe this is antidisestablishmentarianism in its rawest form,” I posited.

“That woman might be one T-shirt away from a Molotov cocktail,” our editor said.

Determined not to rest until we had solved the Mystery Of The Korean Auntie And The Obscene T-shirt, we combed relentlessly through all the video footage we had shot at the press conference.

Our efforts paid off. We found admissible evidence that the shirt did not in fact say “**** OFF CREE”, but “**** OFF CREEP”.

Jin Yin Ji's shirt mystery solved! (Photo: Ruyi Wong)

At that point, we felt it was important that we stopped and laid out all the facts as clearly as possible.

Jin Yin Ji does not speak English. Jin Yin Ji’s shirt speaks English. Therefore, there must have been a miscommunication between Jin Yi Ji and Jin Yin Ji’s shirt.

In all probability, this was a mismatched Tinder date, where Jin-jie had swiped right on the shirt because she was enchanted by its shiny sequins and failed to notice its potty mouth.

Yes, perhaps she should have done a background check. But far be it from us to question where she does her shopping. Let he who is without sequins cast the first stone.

Then again, maybe she had really decided, at the age of 71, that it was high time she proclaimed, loudly and proudly, that creeps who mess with this septuagenarian do so at their own risk.

The only flaw in that plan? Not a single person at that press conference noticed.

Guess it really isn’t about what you wear, but how you wear it.

Catch Fifty And Fabulous starting Jun 6 at 9pm on Mediacorp TV Channel 8.