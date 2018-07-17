More tickets to be released for JJ Lin's sold-out concert in Singapore

SINGAPORE: An additional 500 tickets per night will be released for Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin’s concert here, organiser Unusual Entertainment announced on Tuesday (Jul 17).

The singer-songwriter last month added two new concert dates - Aug 15 and 16 - to the Singapore leg of his Sanctuary World Tour at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, after his initial Aug 18 and 19 shows sold out.

The tickets were priced at S$348, S$288, S$228 and S$148.

The additional tickets were released following overwhelming demand, and will be released on Jul 18 at 10am on SportsHub’s website, Unusual Entertainment said.

Lin announced in January that his tour would feature at least 16 stops including Wuhan, Shenzhen, Zhengzhou, Dalian, Beijing, Jinan, Nanjing, Chongqing, Changsha, Chengdu, Tianjin, Hefei, Nanning, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

The singer kicked off the tour with two shows in Shanghai earlier this year on Mar 17, where he performed with award-winning producer-composer David Foster.

The Sanctuary tour is named after Lin's new song from his 13th and latest album Message in a Bottle.