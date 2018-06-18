JJ Lin adds additional Singapore concert dates, tickets to go on sale Jun 25

SINGAPORE: Tickets for Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin's additional Singapore concerts will go on sale on Jun 25 at 10am, concert organiser Unusual Entertainment announced on Monday (Jun 18).

The singer-songwriter had added two new concert dates - Aug 15 and 16 - to the Singapore leg of his Sanctuary World Tour at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, after his initial Aug 18 and 19 shows sold out.



Fans can buy tickets on the Sports Hub website, as well as from the Singapore Indoor Stadium box office, all SingPost outlets, The Star Performing Arts Centre box office and Scotts Square Concierge Desk.

The star's Sanctuary tour is named after his new song from his 13th and latest album Message in a Bottle.





