JJ Lin to bring world tour to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur in December

SINGAPORE: JJ Lin fans - get set to catch him on stage in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur as part of his world tour this year.

The Mandopop singer-songwriter will perform in Singapore on Dec 21, after stopping by Kuala Lumpur on Dec 7.



Advertisement

The dates were announced on Friday (May 24) by concert organiser Unusual Entertainment in a Facebook video, although details on the venues and ticketing have not been released.

The 37-year-old Singaporean is now in China for the Sanctuary 2.0 tour, which has taken him to several cities including Foshan, Qingdao and Shenyang.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lin's last concert in Singapore was in August 2018, when he held four sold-out shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

