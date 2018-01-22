JJ Lin to go on new world tour in March, with stop in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singaporean Mandopop singer-songwriter JJ Lin has announced his new concert tour, which will feature at least 16 stops.

In a Facebook Live video recorded in Taiwan on Monday (Jan 22), the 36-year-old said revealed that the tour, titled Sanctuary, will begin in Shanghai on March 17.







The tour is named after his new song of the same name from his 13th and latest album Message in a Bottle.



The tour will also visit Wuhan, Shenzhen, Zhengzhou, Dalian, Beijing, Jinan, Nanjing, Chongqing, Changsha, Chengdu, Tianjin, Hefei, Nanning, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

Lin also said it is possible more stops may be added later on. He added that he will be trying new things during the concerts and will be directly involved in many aspects of the tour.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The tour will feature songs from the latest album and his old hits. Some of them include She Says, Jiangnan, A Thousand Years Later and Twilight.



Lin also revealed that record producer David Foster is the music director behind the tour. Foster famously worked with singers such as Michael Buble, Christina Aguilera, Celine Dion and the late Whitney Houston.

