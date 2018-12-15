Singapore's JJ Lin wins Best Asian Artiste at Korea's Mnet Asian Music Awards

Lin won the award in the Mandarin category, while BTS presented Janet Jackson with the Inspiration Award at K-pop's biggest event, held in Hong Kong on Dec 14.

It was a night for K-pop and Asian artistes alike at the 2018 MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards) held in Hong Kong on Friday (Dec 14), with Singapore’s JJ Lin taking home Best Asian Artiste (Mandarin).

Lin was joined by other Asian artistes such as Peck Palitchoke (Thailand), Afgan (Indonesia), Huong Tram (Vietnam), and Da Pump (Japan).

But the night’s biggest winner was undoubtedly BTS. Of the three new three daesangs (grand pizes) awarded at the Hong Kong ceremony, BTS took Album Of The Year for Love Yourself: Tear, and Artist Of The Year; while TWICE won Song Of The Year for What Is Love?. The seven-member boy band also bagged Song Of The Year, Best Asian Style, and Worldwide Icon Of The Year, and TikTok Best Music Video among other accolades.



BTS also met Janet Jackson backstage, who received the Inspiration Award. Jackson herself was recently inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2019.



Girl band TWICE had a bumper crop of awards, too. Other than the daesang Song Of The Year, the group was also awarded Best Female Group, and Best Dance Performance Female Group.



And although the members of Wanna One are going their separate ways soon, the group still has the hearts of fans, who bestowed them with Best Male Group, Best Unit, and the DDP Best Trend award.



The acts that won Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 include BTS, GOT7, NCT 127, NU’EST W, TWICE, Wanna One, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, SEVENTEEN, and BLACKPINK, who is slated for a February concert in Singapore.



The Hong Kong show is the third and last of the 2018 MAMA ceremonies that kicked off in Seoul on Dec 10, and moved to Japan on Dec 12 for its second show.



The repeat broadcast of the 2018 MAMA in Hong Kong is available on Toggle for seven days after the live broadcast on Dec 14.