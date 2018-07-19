Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker set to drive movie-goers crazy in 2019

The standalone origins movie, which looks at the early days of Batman’s nemesis, will be released in October, sandwiched between Shazam! and Wonder Woman 1984.

Follow our CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more trending stories and videos

SINGAPORE: If DC Comics’ good guys can’t cut it on the big screen, why not put the spotlight on the baddie – the biggest one, in fact.

Advertisement

Warner Bros. has announced its standalone Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix will be released on Oct 4, 2019, according to Hollywood Reporter.

The studio, which handles the DC cinematic universe, made the announcement ahead of the start of this year’s Comic-Con in San Diego.

The movie, simply titled Joker, will be directed by The Hangover trilogy’s Todd Phillips and will be “exploration of a man disregarded by society that is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale.” The movie will look at the early days of the “Clown Prince of Crime” and is meant to be darker and more experimental, and described as a crime drama.

Plans for the movie on Batman’s ultimate nemesis with a twisted sense of humour had already been announced earlier this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Oscar-winning Phoenix will be the third actor to portray Joker on the big screen, after Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger and Jared Leto. Strangely enough, Leto – played the character in 2016’s Suicide Squad – will also be getting his own standalone Joker movie. He’ll also be doing some work over at the Marvel camp playing the titular character Morbius.

Joker will be among three DC movies coming out next year, sandwiched between Shazam! in April and Wonder Woman 1984 in November.

The highly anticipated Jason Momoa-starrer Aquaman will be out this year in December.