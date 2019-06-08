John Cena follows fellow wrestler Dwayne Johnson's lead to star in Fast & Furious 9

It's been Cena's dream to work with Johnson. Too bad Johnson won't be in this instalment of the fast car franchise.

There were muscle cars and now, there are some big muscles behind the wheel with wrestler-turned-actor John Cena appearing in the ninth instalment of Fast & Furious.



The decision to include Cena is likely buoyed by the success of having Dwayne Johnson, another former wrestler, on the Fast & Furious franchise.



Cena has taken to Twitter to express his excitement about the project: “For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It’s an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family."



It's a wish come true for Cena. When Entertainment Weekly suggested for the two ex-wrestlers to appear together in the fast lane last year, Cena said: “That, for me, would be a dream. I’m never really like, ‘Oh, I’d like to work with this person’, but I just think between our chemistry in the live performance setting, there’s something certainly there with The Rock. So, that would be my one name on the wish list.”



Too bad Johnson won’t be in Fast 9. But he will be appearing in the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, out in cinemas this July, according to Entertainment Weekly



Cena starred in last year’s Transformers spin-off Bumblebee, and will also be seen in James Gunn’s new Suicide Squad film, which is tentatively scheduled for release in August 2021.



Justin Lin, who directed four of the Fast & Furious movies, will also be back to helm the ninth movie, which is slated to rev into cinemas in May 2020.