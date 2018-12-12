John Mayer coming to Singapore in April 2019 as part of Australia and Asia tour

The seven-time Grammy-winner will also be touring New Zealand, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Japan.

We hope it won't be a really mean April Fool’s joke: John Mayer says he's coming to Singapore on April 1, 2019.

The John Mayer Australia & Asia Tour 2019 will kick off in Auckland and make its way to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney before making its stop in Singapore.



"I can't think of a better place to start my world tour than New Zealand and Australia. It's been way too long since I've been back there," the Your Body Is A Wonderland singer said in the tour announcement.



The tour will see the US singer-songwriter performing in Bangkok, Jakarta, Hong Kong and Tokyo after his show in Singapore. Fans will be treated to "two sets of music with more songs in rotation than ever", according to Mayer's tweet.



World Tour 2019 begins in Australia and Asia. An entire evening together, playing two sets of music with more songs in rotation than ever before.

Pre-sale tickets for his New Zealand and Australia shows begin Dec 14. Details for Singapore’s show are not yet available, according to John Mayer’s Facebook page.

