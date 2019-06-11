Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to UFC fighting match

The Sorry singer issued the challenge on Twitter and has everyone wondering What Do You Mean?

Justin Bieber has challenged Tom Cruise to a fight, seemingly out of nowhere. The 25-year-old singer tweeted these fighting words to the 56-year-old actor on Jun 10.

"I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite?"

Dana White is the head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the world’s largest mixed martial arts organisation.

We’re not sure which part of the tweet Cruise found scarier: Bieber’s unprovoked challenge or his spelling.

The post has gone viral and has divided the internet into two sides: Team Bieber or Team Cruise. Even celebrities have started weighing in on the imagined showdown, with UFC star Connor McGregor offering to host it.

"If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout," McGregor tweeted. "Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!"

One netizen has a theory on how this all went down. Dre nee (@MotownDR) tweeted: “I think (Bieber) just streamed Top Gun for the 1st time last night, and thinks Tom's 26”.

Bieber himself hasn’t clarified what was going through his head, and Cruise hasn’t responded. However, whether or not this celebrity match does happen, one thing is clear: Bieber really knows how to create a buzz.