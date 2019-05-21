Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran dress up as a bear and panda in new music video

The two pop stars also come out as an ice cream and even corn as they 'travel' around the world in I Don't Care.

Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran have released the music video for their new collaboration, I Don’t Care, and it’s certainly full of weird imagery.

The amusing video sees the two pop stars playing dress-up and also taking viewers to popular spots around the world, through the magic of green screen. Sheeran appeared in a panda costume, while Bieber donned a bear suit. Bieber also danced around dressed as an ice cream cone and as corn.

The song is about feeling out of place but then not caring what anyone thinks when you’re with your baby, so the video and its silliness certainly fits.

Bieber also slipped in a few lines that address his anxiety: “I’m crippled with anxiety/ But I’m told it’s where we’re supposed to be/ You know what?/ It’s kinda crazy cos I really don’t mind/ And you make it better like that.”

The video was directed by Emil Nava, who has worked on some of Sheeran’s previous videos such as Thinking Out Loud and Happier.

I Don’t Care is Bieber’s newest song since his 2015 album, Purpose, which spawned hits like Sorry and Love Yourself, which Sheeran co-wrote. Bieber has also hinted that he has more music coming up this year with a new album coming soon.