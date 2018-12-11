Fine dining legend Justin Quek's new dish: S$12.80 'Hae Mee' Nissin Noodle

The celebrity Singaporean chef ventures out of luxury dining into Asian comfort food in a collaboration with Xin Wang Hong Kong Cafe.

Justin Quek is known for his work in the fine dining scene, but in an unexpected twist, the celebrity chef is turning his sights away from his usual Franco-Asian cuisine, towards a collaboration with Xin Wang Hong Kong Cafe.

This month, the man who put Les Amis on the world map is launching three exclusive menu items at the Hong Kong style street food chain: “Hae Mee” Soup Nissin Noodle (S$12.80), Sea Bass Fillet Curry with Steamed Rice ($15.80) and Pulut Hitam Pudding (S$5.80).

Justin Quek's Sea Bass Fillet Curry at Xin Wang Hong Kong Cafe. (Photo: Xin Wang Hong Kong Cafe)

These will be rolled out on different dates throughout the month of December at Xin Wang’s various outlets island-wide, starting Dec 13 at Plaza Singapura, AMK Hub, Changi Airport T3 and West Coast Plaza outlets.

“Fine dining has been a focus for a while, but as the years go by, I've begun to yearn to reach out to a new generation through my culinary style,” said Quek. “Xin Wang Hong Kong Cafe’s food quality, casual dining ambience and affordable food make it a popular choice among the youth.”

Justin Quek's Pulut Hitam Pudding at Xin Wang Hong Kong Cafe. (Photo: Xin Wang Hong Kong Cafe)

The dishes, he said, are inspired by his travels in Hong Kong as well as other parts of Asia, including the cities of Bangkok, Hanoi and Tokyo, leading him to focus on “Asian comfort food”.

“The flavours and unique tastes of street food, like soup noodles and seafood all around Asia, have captured my attention,” he said. “I closely studied and refined these familiar tastes, working them into the dishes I’ve created for Xin Wang Hong Kong Cafe.”

Celebrity chef Justin Quek. (Photo: Xin Wang Hong Kong Cafe)

This is just the first instalment in a larger collaboration series with The Minor Food Group Singapore, which is also behind concepts including ThaiExpress and Go Ang Pratunam Chicken Rice.

Next month will see Quek launching another set of dishes at roast chicken chain, Poulet.

Visit xinwang.com.sg for more information on when Chef Justin Quek’s menu will be available at the various Xin Wang Hong Kong Cafe outlets.