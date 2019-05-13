That’s Dr Justin Timberlake and Dr Missy Elliott to you

Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott are now doctors, though no one should go to them for any physical ailments.

The two stars, together with Hamilton composer Alex Lacamoire, were conferred honorary Doctor of Music degrees from the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston on May 11.

Timberlake is a 10-time Grammy winner known for hits such as Can’t Stop The Feeling and he has also appeared in several movies, including Friends With Benefits.

Elliott is a respected rapper, singer, songwriter and producer, and she will also be the first female hip hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June.

Timberlake addressed the crowd and spoke about failure just being “part of the journey”. According to CBS Boston, he ended his speech by saying: “I hope that in the years to come, two things will happen: One, I will represent you in the way that you most hope for. And two, I look around and see this graduating class. Meet me at the studio. I want to see y’all!”

Meanwhile, Elliott spoke about her ups and downs and also encouraged graduates to never give up. “As long as you are breathing, it is never too late. Don’t forget that. You have come too far to quit,” she said.

Both stars also posted pictures and videos of themselves with their degrees on their social media pages. Eliott was seen dancing in the clip, while Timberlake quipped: “Trust me... I’m a DOCTOR!”

According to CNN, past recipients have included Aretha Franklin, Quincy Jones and Annie Lennox.