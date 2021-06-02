Justin Timberlake gets grabbed and Gigi Hadid stops a gatecrasher during Paris fashion finale

It was a wacky final day at the French capital when pranksters turned up at Chanel and

Supermodel Gigi Hadid confronted a gatecrasher at Chanel and US pop star Justin Timberlake was grabbed by a fan as he walked to the Louis Vuitton show later Tuesday (Oct 1), in a wacky final day of Paris fashion week.

The madness began in the day's first show when a prankster walked unchecked onto the Chanel catwalk with the models for the big finale.

French comedian Marie Benoliel ran from her seat and joined the models as they did their last walk along a spectacular set recreating the rooftops of Paris inside the Grand Palais.

With security guards left floundering, Hadid confronted the gatecrasher as she tried to further upstage the models, with the two facing off on the set.

Hours later as Timberlake turned up at the Louvre with his actress wife Jessica Biel for the Louis Vuitton show, a man lunged at the singer grabbing his leg as he left his car.

Bodyguards quickly wrenched him off and Timberlake walked on unhurt, but clearly a little shaken, to see fashion week's final collection.

The second security lapse came after a hitherto obscure comic and YouTuber Benoliel, aka Marie S'Infiltre (Marie Sneaks In), managed to steal the limelight from one of the world's richest brands.

Having crashed Etam's lingerie show earlier in Paris fashion week in silver underwear, Benoliel dressed from head to toe in a black and white Chanel-like houndstooth tweed suit and hat to pull off an even bigger stunt.

"Marie S'Infiltre strikes again!" she declared on Instagram after being shown the door.

Guards only realised that she had joined the models when it was too late to intervene.

"COULDN'T STOP LAUGHING"

"I couldn't stop laughing because the hapless security guards couldn't spot her in the line-up," said New York Times fashion writer Elizabeth Paton, who had been on the front row.

By then Benoliel was giving it her all, waddling down the catwalk with her hands on her hips like a supermodel.

Moments later as she left the line of models to pose further up on the rooftop, Hadid marched over to determinedly block her way before the visibly miffed model escorted the comedian offstage.

Chanel told AFP that they did not "want to make a drama out of it."

Benoliel was "escorted to the exit by our security personnel afterwards", a spokeswoman added.

CARDI B "A LITTLE SCARED"

With the front row crammed with celebrities from US rapper Cardi B to K-pop star Jennie and French actress Isabelle Adjani, security had been tight.

Cardi B later admitted that "I got a little scared when the homegirl flew out there."

The models hardly blinked an eye as the comedian climbed onto the catwalk, making space for her as they filed backstage.

It was only as she doubled back to milk her big moment to the full that Hadid acted.

Most of the hundreds of fashionistas at the show didn't realise what had happened having watched Chanel designer Virginie Viard turn back the clock to the insouciant sophistication of 1960s socialites.

Viard – who took over at Chanel after the death of Karl Lagerfeld in February – said Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart and the mould-breaking French New Wave films of the 1960s were her inspirations.

Stewart plays Seberg, the star of Jean-Luc Godard's 1960 film Breathless which launched the New Wave, in a new biopic premiered at the Venice film festival last month.

THE 1970S ARE BACK

Like many Paris shows over the last nine days, Chanel marked a strong return to femininity and the timeless dress codes of the French capital itself, with copious homage to its 1960s and 1970s style also dominating the Celine and Saint Laurent shows.

Louis Vuitton's Nicolas Ghesquiere continued in the same vein in the week's final collection, with a stunningly souped up take on the era seen through the filter of the Belle Epoque when "Paris was an enchantment".

With a remade version of the It's Okay To Cry video in which the topless Scottish trans singer Sophie came out in 2017 on one massive wall, Ghesquiere went through the gears in an elegant and colourful reimagining of the late 19th century influences that were last fashionable in the decade that taste forgot.

There were waistcoats aplenty, multicoloured brogues and lots of long skinny boots and opulent prints. You could imagine a sassier Mary Tyler Moore swinging one of his VHS tape handbags over her shoulder.

As Hollywood star Alicia Vikander and Korean girl group Itzy looked on, the designer looked to hit a more wearable sweet spot than the theatrical wackiness that has fuelled Gucci's rise.

But with four of the big Paris houses now dipping back into the decade, there is no doubting that the 1970s are back to stay.

(Source: AFP)

