K-pop acts CL, EXO wow at Pyeongchang Winter Olympics closing ceremony

PYEONGCHANG: South Korea brought the curtain down on the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang on Sunday (Feb 25) with a drone light show, a spectacular fireworks display and some of its biggest pop acts.

CL, leader of the now-defunct K-pop girl group 2NE1, kicked off the Song of Passion segment of the ceremony with her song Hello Bitches, before breaking into an explosive solo rendition of I Am the Best - the dance mega-hit that propelled 2NE1 into international stardom in 2011.

EXO's Kai, known as the one with the most moves in the nine-member act, appeared next on a stripped-down stage wearing a monochrome hanbok and accompanied by nothing but a single, dancing percussionist.

As an electronic drum revved up the tempo on the performance, the rest of EXO - save for Chinese member Lay - appeared onstage riding what appeared to be all-terrain vehicles. The group closed the segment with Growl and recent smash hit Power.

The closing ceremony, which began with hundreds of drones making moving images in the sky and ended with spectacular fireworks display, was a huge hit on social media.

Hashtags such as #Olympics_EXO and #ClosingCeremony were trending even before the event started.

It was said that CL and EXO were both selected to perform at the closing ceremony for their international influence.

CL, 27, partnered US manager Scooter Braun after breaking away from 2NE1 and released her first extended play record Lifted in 2016.

EXO is among a handful of K-pop acts with both Korean and Mandarin-speaking sub-groups, allowing a more active presence in other parts of the region.