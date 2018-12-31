Year-end surprise: K-pop band BTS’ Jimin drops his first solo track Promise

The Korean oppa, who co-wrote the track with band mate RM, says it is a song made for him... and, erm, also for you.

K-pop band BTS’ vocalist Jimin wrapped up the year with the surprise release of a solo track. Promise was released just past midnight on Dec 31.

The singer shared the news of the release on Twitter, along with a note: "Everyone, you waited a while, right? Finally, I am revealing my self-composed song. It is a song made for me, but it’s also a song made for you," he wrote. "Though this is my first time and a work of an amateur, I hope you enjoy listening. Thank you ARMY for waiting."

Advertisement

The ballad was composed by Jimin and Slow Rabbit (who also arranged the track), while the song's lyrics were co-written by Jimin and BTS band mate RM.

2018 has been a big year for the BTS. They beat out acts such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes to win Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards. Their album Love Yourself: Tear debuted at the number one spot on the US Billboard 200 chart and is nominated for the Best Recording Package at the Grammys.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The group was also named one of Time Magazine’s “25 Most Influential People on the Internet.”

BTS will perform at MBC’s Gayo Daejejun year-end broadcast on Monday night to ring in 2019.

