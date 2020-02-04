K-pop group Winner concert, 3 Esplanade shows latest to be cancelled

The events, including those for the Huayi Chinese Festival of Arts, have been cancelled due to ongoing concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus.

It’s another sad day for K-pop fans in Singapore as boyband Winner joins a growing list of performances to be cancelled or postponed.

The concert was scheduled to be held on Feb 8 at The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The announcement was made on Live Nation Singapore's Facebook page, which cited “coronavirus proliferation concerns” as the reason.



Fans who have already purchased tickets will get full refunds with details available here.

This is the latest K-pop concert to be cancelled or postponed after Taeyeon, NCT Dream and GOT7 announced earlier that they would no longer be performing here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Esplanade has also cancelled two free performances, one talk and a ticketed performance in its Huayi Chinese Festival of Arts event.

The affected events are Exquisite String Puppetry by Quanzhou Marionette Art Inheritance and Protection Center; Unveiling Kun Opera: Four Dreams in the Camellia Hall – Demo and Performance by Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe; The Four Beauties by Shanghai Pingtan Troupe; and Pingtan & Modern Society by Gao Bowen.

According to posts on the event’s Facebook page, the cancellations are because the artistes are “unable to travel from China to Singapore due to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus situation.”

Those who have purchased tickets for The Four Beauties will receive a refund.

The Huayi Chinese Festival of Arts is ongoing until Feb 9, with other free and ticketed performances still available.

