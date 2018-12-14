Tickets to catch Blackpink in Singapore go on sale next week

SINGAPORE: Tickets to catch South Korean girl group Blackpink in Singapore in February will go on sale next week.

They will be available from 10am next Thursday (Dec 20) via Sports Hub ticketing channels, and are priced from S$128 to S$268. There is a limit of eight tickets per transaction.

Pre-sale tickets for Live Nation members will go on sale from 10am to 11.59pm on Dec 19 via the organiser's website.



Those who purchase Category 1 tickets before Feb 11 next year are eligible for a lucky draw to attend the group's pre-show Soundcheck Party. The time and venue for this event have yet to be announced by organisers.

The girl group consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa will be performing at the Indoor Stadium on Feb 15 next year as part of their In Your Area 2019 world tour, which also includes stops in Bangkok, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Manila, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei.

They will kick off their world tour with two shows in South Korea at the Seoul Olympic Gymnastic Arena.

The group is known for hit songs such as Boombayah, Whistle and Ddu-Du-Ddu-Du, which made it to No. 55 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

