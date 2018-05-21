BTS goes Gucci x 7 on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet

The K-pop boyband is nominated for Top Social Artist again and will be performing their song Fake Love.

SINGAPORE: Korean boyband showed up at the red carpet of this year’s Billboard Music Awards (BMA), which is taking place today (May 21) at Las Vegas, professing their very real love for a certain Italian fashion house.

The group – comprising V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope – were dressed in seven different Gucci outfits.

Fans of the fashion label, the group skipped uniformity for individualism: V and Jungkook opted for navy blue suits (with V adding a piece from Korean punk label 99%IS- with the words “nae mam daero” or “my way” in his right back pocket).

Jimin went for a silk ascot and bowling shirt, Suga for a slim logo belt and cuffed jeans, J-Hope for snake logo tee and cap, and RM with a graphic Hawaiian shirt, white loafers, and sunglasses.

K-pop superstars BTS on red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards 2018. (Photo: BTS Facebook page)

BTS will be performing their new song Fake Love at the event. It will be their first performance at the BMAs, and second at a US music awards show, after performing DNA at last year’s American Music Awards.

The group is nominated for Top Social Artist, a category they won at last year’s BMAs. BTS member RM’s acceptance speech in 2017 ultimately became a track on their album Love Yourself: Her.

BTS’ US invasion began last year, where their high-profile events included a video shoot with Vogue.