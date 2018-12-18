K-pop girl group Mamamoo to hold first fan meeting in Singapore

Ready for a Starry Night? These Korean "beagles" are coming to town.

South Korean girl group Mamamoo will hold their first fan meeting in Singapore on Apr 27, 2019.

The show is part of their first Asian tour dubbed Hello Moomoos! (what their fans are called), which includes stops in Bangkok on Jan 29 and Jakarta on Feb 23.

Ticket prices and other details have yet to be announced.

Mamamoo's sassy quartet made their debut in 2014, but gained the most international recognition with catchy numbers like Egotistic and Starry Night, which won them Favourite Vocal Artist at the 2018 MNET Asian Music Awards (MAMA).

Stars who draw the most laughs on social media and variety shows are often compared to playful beagles, and Mamamoo members Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa are some of the most famous "beagles" in the K-pop world.