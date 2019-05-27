K-pop star Goo Hara hospitalised after alleged suicide attempt

The ex-Kara member was found unconscious by her manager, who couldn’t get in touch with the singer.

Ex-Kara member Goo Hara has been hospitalised after what appears to be a suicide attempt, according to Yanhap News.

The singer was found unconscious at her home in Seoul’s Cheongdam neighbourhood on May 26 by her manager, who had gone to check on her when she did not respond to his phone calls. She was reportedly found in a room filled with smoke.

She had earlier alarmed fans after posting “Annyeong” on her Instagram page, a word that can mean either hello or goodbye.

The K-pop singer is said to be in stable condition although still unconscious.

Goo Hara has been embroiled in several legal issues with her ex-boyfriend, Choi Jong Bum, whom she accused of assault and blackmail for allegedly threatening to release their sex videos. She was also accused of assaulting her former lover.

The 28-year-old singer’s contract with her agency ended earlier this year and had not been renewed. She most recently held a fan meeting in Japan last December.

