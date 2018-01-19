K-pop star Jonghyun's posthumous album to be released on Jan 23

SEOUL: A posthumous album by the late K-pop star Kim Jong-hyun - popularly known as Jonghyun - will be released online on Jan 23, announced SM Entertainment on Friday (Jan 19).

Jonghyun, the lead singer of top South Korean boy band SHINee, committed suicide on Dec 18, shocking fans across the world, including in Singapore.

Jonghyun's album Poet | Artist will be released online on Jan 23, along with a special music video, SM Entertainment said in a message on SHINee's Facebook page. The physical album will be released on Jan 24.

Profits from the album will go to Jonghyun's mother and those in need, K-pop news outlet Allkpop reported SM Entertainment as saying.

"We hope that Jonghyun's heart is received by you all as he loved music more than anyone else and communicated through music," it added.

Advertisement