K-pop star IU's Singapore concert tickets go on sale Oct 13

SINGAPORE: Tickets for K-pop sweetheart IU's upcoming concert in Singapore will go on sale this Saturday (Oct 13), organiser ONE Production announced.

IU, also known as Lee Ji-Eun, will be performing at The Star Theatre on Dec 15 as part of her 10th Anniversary Tour, which marks her 10th year in the industry.



Tickets will be priced from S$268, S$228, S$188, S$148, excluding a booking fee, and can be purchased via APACTix ticketing channels.

This is IU's first time performing in Singapore.

The tour will kick off in Busan, followed by shows in Kwangju, Seoul, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Taipei.

The singer, songwriter and actress broke into the South Korean scene when she was just 15, and has since won fans young and old with her girl-next-door looks and mellow, honeyed sound.

The 25-year-old's fourth and latest album Palette launched last year to global commercial success, with Billboard describing it as her "best first-week sales in America".

IU recently starred in the hit Korean adaptation of Chinese historical drama Scarlet Heart alongside Lee Joon-ki and Kang Ha-neul, and was a guest in the first season of the Netflix show Hyori's Bed and Breakfast.

