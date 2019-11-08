Korean boyband WINNER set for Singapore comeback

Korean boyband WINNER will perform in Singapore in February next year as part of promotions for their newest album <CROSS>.

The concert will be held on Feb 8, 2020 at The Star Theatre.

Tickets are priced at S$288 (VIP), S$228, S$188, S$148 and S$118, and will be available from noon on Nov 17 at www.apactix.com, Singapore Indoor Stadium and The Star Performing Arts Centre box offices, as well as SingPost outlets.

VIP ticket holders are entitled to a copy of Winner's <CROSS> album and guaranteed attendance to either a soundcheck, "send-off" or fansign event.

Category 1 ticket holders will also get a lucky draw chance to participate in the soundcheck event.

The tour kicked off in Seoul in October and will also make stops in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Manila and Taipei.

Singapore will be the final stop.



Managed by YG Entertainment, the agency that launched the careers of 2NE1, BIGBANG and Blackpink, the quartet made up of Jinwoo, Mino, Seunghoon and Seungyoon performed in Singapore in November last year as part of their Everywhere Tour.