Kampong spirit: OH! Open House's decade of bringing people into strangers' houses to see art

Was it a crazy idea to do art tours inside other people's homes? Since 2009, a group of Singaporeans have been holding this event all across Singapore and it seems like it's a winning formula.

Back in 2009, artist-curator Alan Oei had a crazy idea: What if you convince a bunch of people to go into random strangers' houses to see art?

As it turned out, it wasn’t such a crazy idea after all. A decade later and the art walkabout OH! Open House has become a fixture on the arts calendar, bringing 20,000 people into 61 homes in various neighbourhoods in Singapore – from Marine Parade and Tiong Bahru to Potong Pasir and Joo Chiat.

These days, the tour format has also become so popular that it’s not surprising for any festival or big event to have similar kinds of tours.

Homeowner Uncle Lee explaining an artwork to audience members during the 2016 OH! Open House event at Potong Pasir. (Photo: Richard Ong)

“We had a simple agenda of taking art out of the gallery and putting it into everyday spaces where it will have a different kind of life,” recalled the OH! co-founder.

FROM A FACTORY TO SHOPHOUSES

Oei had already experimented with showing art in unusual spaces with Blackout, an exhibition that was held in a factory in Tai Seng. But coaxing people to open their homes was another matter altogether.

For the first OH! edition, held at the shophouses along Niven Road, people needed quite a lot of convincing. “We went knocking on neighbours’ doors and while the foreigners were open to doing it, the Singaporeans were very antsy,” he said.

The first OH! Open House event was held at Niven Road in 2009. (Photo: OH! Open House)

And even those who attended that first event were skeptical about the project. “I remember people saying it was cool fun and now you’ve shown us rich people can own art,” quipped Oei, who is currently also the outgoing artistic director of The Substation.

To prove naysayers wrong, Oei and his collaborators next set their sights on the HDB flats of Marine Parade two years later, where things slowly picked up.

The long queue for the OH! Open House tour at Marine Parade in 2011. (Photo: Facebook/OH! Open House)

“I remember the queues were ridiculous and that gave us the confidence that we’ve hit something we can go forward with.”

THE PEOPLE IN YOUR NEIGHBOURHOOD

And it wasn’t just about showing art anymore – the neighbourhoods they chose became just as significant.

In 2012, OH! went to Tiong Bahru at the heat of its gentrification while the following year, it went on a detour to Marina Bay just after the global financial crisis.

When they decided on Potong Pasir in 2016, it was just transitioning from being an opposition ward. Last year, they decided Emerald Hill was the perfect place for a tour to kickstart discussions about the Singapore Bicentennial.

At the 2012 OH! Open House at Tiong Bahru. (Photo: Facebook/OH! Open House)

Beyond the themes and issues, however, it was simply a way of rediscovering Singapore’s neighbourhoods.

“We have this assumption that Singapore is boring and it’s all the same but each one has its own stories and the people are different,” said OH! assistant director Lim Su Pei.

“In Potong Pasir you felt the kampong spirit, the people were friendly and some would even invite us to regular gatherings or have karaoke in the void decks, while the Holland Village people were very private.”

An artwork by Randy Chan at OH! Open House in Potong Pasir. (Photo: OH! Open House)

OH! community manager Aletheia Tan recalled being invited into countless tea sessions while preparing for the Emerald Hill edition, while Joo Chiat proved to be the most surprising neighbourhood she’s worked at, with rich people living side by side with migrant workers.

“There were so many types of communities – the migrant workers in particular were so sweet and welcoming and they’d help me out when they saw me working late at night,” she said.

'ART' ISN'T THE MAGIC WORD

Despite the success of the tours, what hasn’t changed is the fact that it’s still pretty hard convincing homeowners to get on board.

“The moment they hear ‘art’, they slam the door on you,” quipped Lim, who said it’s not surprising to go door-to-door, walking up and down entire blocks, only to get rejected by everyone. “Out of, say, 600 households, you’ll get maybe one.”

It's not unusual for the homeowners to continue working while the art tours take place. (Photo: Facebook/OH! Open House)

But at the end of the day, getting that one person is worth it. “These days, everyone’s staying behind their closed doors, watching Netflix, especially in HDB flats. But there are still people who are house- and neighbourhood-proud who are willing to share their stories,” said Lim.

While preparing for Potong Pasir, Tan recalled how one participating artist, Hafiz Osman, distributed flyers telling people he wanted to paint their walls for free.

“And a lot of them were super suspicious of him! But the ones who said yes were those who hadn’t upgraded their homes for 30 years and he had an amazing opportunity to talk to these people and see their homes that hadn’t changed much in 30 years,” she said.

Visitors checking out artist Anthony Chin's huge shoe sculpture inside a house during the OH! Open House event at Emerald Hill in 2018. (Photo: Facebook/OH! Open House)

THE OCCASIONAL PROPERTY AGENT

And what of OH! guests – do they really go to these tours to look at art or simply kaypoh other people’s houses?

“I think it’s both,” said Oei. “By and large, majority go for the art and also learn about the stories in the neighbourhoods – there’s a hunger among Singaporeans to connect to these stories.”

At OH! Open House in Joo Chiat. (Photo: OH! Open House)

That said, they do get some who really just want to see the houses. “During the Emerald Hill walk, there will be people who’ll come to us specifically asking which tour goes to the houses,” said Lim.

“And during for Potong Pasir, there was actually a property agent who came because she was more interested in the houses – she wanted to go into bedrooms and wanted to open cabinets. Our guide really gave it to her!” she shared, but added that majority of visitors are usually very polite. “They self-police and sort of have like a ‘class monitor’ who’ll say you’re not supposed to do this or that.”

And given the foot traffic and logistical nightmare of people moving around homes, it’s perhaps a surprise that the only mishap that has taken place was way back during the Marine Parade edition, when a guest broke a vase.

“But it was meant to be. The vase was from the homeowner’s ex-boyfriend,” quipped Lim.

BEYOND NEIGHBOURHOODS

After arguably popularising this kind of tour format, OH! is slowly changing its strategies – last year’s Emerald Hill edition was the last “neighbourhood” tour.

OH! Open House once took a detour to Marina Bay for one of its editions. (Photo: OH! Open House)

Beginning next year, OH! tours won’t be revolving around places but starting a new trilogy of tours hat looks at the themes of “wood, earth and water”. For 2020, said Oei, it will be “wood” and audiences can go explore a timbre factory and there are plans to work with carpenters and furniture makers.

Meanwhile, this year’s OH! events have become more intimate. For a new ongoing series called Singapore Calendar, a select group of participants gets to interact and follow an artist as he or she creates a work, which culminates in a final exhibition.

An OH! Open House visitor interacting with one of the installations at Holland Village. (Photo: OH! Open House)

This month, there’s also an event called Passport, where artists actually collaborate closely with a homeowner to create something for audiences to see. And it’s not just in one neighbourhood – these pop-up experiences are spread around places such as Telok Blangah, Marsiling and Tanjong Pagar.

Said Oei: “Our Singaporean houseowners are much more adventurous than we give them credit for. They might be performing, leading tours or taking questions – we wanted them to be involved in a much bigger way.”

For more details about OH! Open House and its events, visit https://ohopenhouse.org/