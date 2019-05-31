Kanye West speaks candidly about his mental health struggles

The rapper described being bipolar as having “a sprained brain” and wants to help break the stigma surrounding the disorder.

Rapper Kanye West has opened up about his struggles with bipolar disorder in a new interview with David Letterman for season two of the Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

When Letterman asked what, in his brain, is “malfunctioning”, West replied: "I wouldn’t be able to explain that as much, you know, because I’m not a doctor. I can just tell you what I’m feeling at the time, and I feel a heightened connection with the universe when I’m ramping up."

West shared with the host what it felt like to have an episode. “When you’re in this state, you’re hyper-paranoid about everything. Everyone – this is my experience, other people have different experiences – everyone now is an actor. Everything’s a conspiracy. You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you’re being recorded. You feel all these things. You have this moment (where) you feel everyone wants to kill you. You pretty much don’t trust anyone.”

The rapper said he wants to help break the stigma around the disorder. He also revealed that he is being cared for by a doctor, and he uses alternative treatment methods.

During the interview with Letterman, West pointed to his head and said: “It’s a health issue. This is like a sprained brain, like having a sprained ankle. And if someone has a sprained ankle, you’re not going to push on him more."

West, who was hospitalised for a “psychiatric emergency” in 2016 after cancelling his Saint Pablo tour, has spoken about his mental health struggles before. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2018, he said: "I think it’s important for us to have open conversations about mental health, especially with me being black, because we never had therapists in the black community.”

The 41-year-old rapper is married to Kim Kardashian and the couple just welcomed their fourth child, Psalm, through a surrogate.