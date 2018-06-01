Kanye West reveals new album in mountains of Wyoming
Kim Kardashian says the album artwork was shot while her rapper husband was on his way to the secret listening party.
SINGAPORE: Kanye West took to the mountains to record his latest and eighth studio album YE, and dropped it on Friday (Jun 1) in a very Kanye way: A secret listening party in Wyoming.
And get this: The album's artwork was apparently shot while en route to the party.
According to TMZ, the rapper’s last-minute soiree was held at a ranch outside Jackson Hole, and was attended by an exclusive group of celebrities, reporters and music industry types.
Among the familiar faces spotted were wife Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick and Scooter Braun, as well as Chris Rock and Jonah Hill.
Prior to its official release, West live-streamed the album on the app WAV.
YE was recorded over a few months in the mountains with artists, such as Travis Scott, Drake, Migos and Big Sean, and is the follow up to West’s The Life Of Pablo in 2016.
The album features Kid Cudi and Nicki Minaj (via voice message), and touches on mental health, #MeToo, his wife's loyalty, Stormy Daniels and drugs.
"Kanye loves to escape to Wyoming to record his music because it is peaceful and he can lock up and really focus on getting tracks done," a source told E! News.
The source added: "He thinks by being at the mountains, he doesn't have many distractions and can have a more clear sense of direction for his music. That is why he usually escapes there when he is in the zone to get things done."