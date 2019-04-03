Hong Kong singer-actress Karen Mok to perform in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Hong Kong singer-actress Karen Mok will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Jun 15, as part of her 25th anniversary tour.



The Ultimate Karen Mok Show will kick off in Shanghai and head to various other cities before stopping in Singapore for a one-night show, said event promoter Live Nation on Wednesday (Apr 3).



Advertisement

Mok mentioned previously that she will take a hiatus once the tour wraps up.

"The acclaimed concert tour promises pleasant surprises for fans," said Live Nation.

"One of the highlights include the fusion of western and oriental elements such as tango, opera as well as the use of Chinese music elements like folk music."

Tickets for the Singapore concert go on sale next Thursday (Apr 11) through Sports Hub Tix. Tickets range from S$108 to S$228, not including the booking fee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mok has released more than 30 music albums and was a two-time winner of the Golden Melody Awards for Best Female Singer.

She has also ventured into producing, starring in movies like Fallen Angels, Around the World in 80 Days and Black Mask.

