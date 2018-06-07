Designer Kate Spade suffered from mental illness for years, sister says

NEW YORK: Designer Kate Spade, who committed suicide in New York, suffered for years from mental illness but had refused treatment, her sister said on Wednesday (Jun 6).

The death of the 55-year-old star designer, whose body was found on Wednesday in her Park Avenue apartment, "was not unexpected by me", Spade's older sister Reta Saffo told The Kansas City Star from her home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Advertisement

"Sometimes you simply cannot SAVE people from themselves!" Saffo wrote, adding that Spade was concerned hospitalisation for treatment would hurt the light-hearted image of her eponymous brand.

"I'd flown out to Napa and NYC several times in the past 3-4 years to help her to get the treatment she needed (inpatient hospitalization)," Saffo added.

"She was always a very excitable little girl and I felt all the stress/pressure of her brand (KS) may have flipped the switch where she eventually became full-on manic depressive."

Spade - a Missouri native who first worked as a journalist, including a stint as accessories editor at Mademoiselle magazine - launched her Kate Spade fashion label in 1993 with her husband Andy and the help of outside investors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her cheerful use of bright colours and prints proved a hit with career women.

Saffo said she had come "very" close to getting her sister into a treatment facility.

"She was all set to go - but then chickened out by morning. I even said I (would) go with her and be a 'patient' too (she liked that idea) I said we could talk about it all - our childhood, etc. That I could help her fill in any blanks she might have," Saffo added.

"That seemed to make her more comfortable, and we'd get sooo close to packing her bags, but - in the end, the 'image' of her brand (happy-go-lucky Kate Spade) was more important for her to keep up. She was definitely worried about what people would say if they found out."

Saffo, who said Spade's husband also helped to try to get his wife into treatment, eventually stopped trying after "numerous" attempts.

"One of the last things she said to me was, 'Reta, I know you hate funerals and don't attend them, but for me would you PLEASE come to MINE, at least. Please!' I know she perhaps had a plan, but she insisted she did not," Saffo added.

Celebrity news website TMZ cited police sources as saying Spade had fallen into depression in recent weeks after her husband left her and was seeking divorce.

Her husband said the couple had been living separately for 10 months, but were not planning to divorce.

Andy Spade said in a lengthy statement to the New York Times that he and his teenage daughter Bea were "devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her".

"For the past 10 months we had been living separately, but within a few blocks of each other. Bea was living with both of us and we saw each other or spoke every day.

"We were not legally separated, and never even discussed divorce. We were best friends trying to work through our problems in the best way we knew how. We were together for 35 years. We loved each other very much and simply needed a break," he said in his statement.

Andy Spade said that his wife suffered from depression and anxiety for many years but there was "no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock".

"She was actively seeking help for depression and anxiety over the last 5 years, seeing a doctor on a regular basis and taking medication for both depression and anxiety. There was no substance or alcohol abuse. There were no business problems," he said in his statement.

