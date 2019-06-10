Why were an 89-year-old dying nun’s last words, ‘Katy Perry. Please stop’?

The pop star has been in trouble with the church for her songs, but this time it’s about the “blood on her hands” over a S$19.8 million property deal.

A nun who had been battling Katy Perry on a contested property deal has accused the singer of having “blood on her hands”, according to the New York Post.

Sister Rita Callanan’s best friend and fellow nun, Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, had collapsed and died in an LA courthouse last year as they were preparing to go against Perry’s legal team on a property deal gone wrong.

The trouble began in 2015 when Perry agreed to buy a three-hectare property and its buildings from the Los Angeles archdiocese for US$14.5m (S$19.8m). The nuns of The Sisters of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary had lived on the property for over 40 years but not since 2011.

Sister Callanan and Sister Holzman had tried to prevent the Dark Horse singer’s purchase by selling the property to restaurant owner Dana Hollister for US$44,000. That sale was declared invalid in 2016 as the sisters didn’t get the consent of Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez and the Vatican; a judge then awarded Perry and the archdiocese damages totalling more than US$10m.

Hours before her death, Sister Holzman, who was 89, had gone on TV to speak out against a ruling that had allowed Perry to go ahead with the purchase. During the TV interview, she said: "To Katy Perry, please stop. It's not doing anyone any good except hurting a lot of people."

Sister Callanan, who is 81, told the Post: "We asked Dana to buy our property as we didn't want it to go to Katy Perry. Yes, we put the wheels in motion to sell our property. Was it legal? Probably not entirely. But it wasn't legal for Katy Perry to buy (it) either."

She added: "I really didn't like Katy Perry. I'm sure she doesn't like me.” Sister Callanan has vowed to carry on the fight, although “how long I can do that, I don't know."